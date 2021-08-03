Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 18:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an imminent threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for portions of Utah and southwest Wyoming.alerts.weather.gov
