Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pingree Park. This includes the following additional locations Poudre Springs and Sky Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages South Fork Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Little Beaver Creek and Fall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED