Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. If this is not possible, avoid open outdoor spaces and remain low. Stay away from tall objects such as trees and utility poles. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 825 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canadys, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Colleton, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Round O, Ruffin, Padgetts and Canadys. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 61 and 73. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH