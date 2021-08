I was a little nervous going into my first year on the Fair committee, after not having a fair in 2020. I don’t think any of us knew what to expect. But the 2021 Lincoln County Junior Fair exceeded my expectations. We had a great turnout, with 51 exhibitors and hundreds of exhibits. It was absolutely worth all the work that went into it, and I was so excited to see it all come together. I could not have asked for better people to be on the Fair committee with. “