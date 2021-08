ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say one person has died following a shooting on the city's east side. Around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Hazel Street N, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. When police arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.