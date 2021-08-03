Greene County Public Health recommending masks while indoors
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) announced Monday they are recommending the use of face masks while indoors and near others, for everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status.
The organization said the recommendation is in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance.
“This is simply a public health recommendation. Healthcare facilities, businesses, military installations, and other organizations may require masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on their individual circumstances,” a release from GCPH said.
GCPH released the following list of recommendations:
- Anyone medically able to do so, should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor settings when you are near other.
- The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
- Get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.
- Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested 3-5 days following exposure.
- Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing symptoms.
