Greene County Public Health recommending masks while indoors

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) announced Monday they are recommending the use of face masks while indoors and near others, for everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status.

The organization said the recommendation is in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance.

“This is simply a public health recommendation. Healthcare facilities, businesses, military installations, and other organizations may require masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on their individual circumstances,” a release from GCPH said.

GCPH released the following list of recommendations:

Anyone medically able to do so, should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor settings when you are near other.

The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested 3-5 days following exposure.

Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing symptoms.

