New classifications for thunderstorms unveiled

Effective: 2021-08-07 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pottawattamie The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 935 PM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 4 hours. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. There are many reports of stranded cars and even people needing rescue. Please stay off the roads until the rain is done and water has subsided. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Gretna, Elkhorn, Millard, Offutt AFB, Carter Lake, Boys Town, Chalco, Narrows River Park, Lake Manawa State Park and Koa Campground. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...3 INCHES IN 4 HOURS