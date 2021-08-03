Cancel
'Real Housewives' alum Camille Meyer posts 'Club MTV' snaps for 40th anniversary: ‘Memories'

By Julius Young
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamille Grammer is reflecting on her time as a small screen member of "Club MTV," a series that ran on the coming-of-age network from 1987 to 1992. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star – then Camille Donatacci – performed as a dancer on the hour-long reality TV program. For the show’s 40th anniversary, she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her time on the show, which she dubbed on Twitter, "Memories from Daytona Beach."

Fox News

Fox News

