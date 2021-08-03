Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas reports biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaHt8_0bFlo37a00
© Youtube

Arkansas on Monday reported 1,220 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, its highest-ever one day jump since the pandemic began.

The record comes as the state is also swiftly approaching its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the state's Department of Health. The state's highest number of hospitalizations was recorded in January at 1,371.

"Today’s increase in hospitalizations is the highest increase we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) tweeted on Monday. "Do your part to help. Hospitals are full & the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated."

Today’s increase in hospitalizations is the highest increase we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated. Do your part to help. Hospitals are full & the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/txsmobyfT8

— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 2, 2021

On Monday, the state reported 42 deaths and 844 new cases with 6,199 people having died due to COVID-19 in total in Arkansas.

Last week, Hutchinson asked the state legislature to roll back its ban on allowing local governments from enacting mask mandates, asking that public schools be allowed to make that decision themselves.

“This is not a debate about mask mandates for those that can make their own decisions and have the means to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said. "This is a discussion about the school environment where schools can make decisions about the public health for their school environment and the children they have responsibility to protect."

The action will be difficult to accomplish as a majority in both legislative houses would be needed for the ban to be lifted before school resumes in the fall.

Hutchinson has acknowledged Arkansas' low vaccination rate, attributing it to the state being "very rural" and "conservative."

"Sometimes conservatives are hesitant about the government, and we’ve just got to counteract that by getting better information to them, building confidence," he said earlier in July.

Comments / 7

The Hill

The Hill

302K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Legislature#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

Addressing the health care worker shortages that made COVID-19 worse

In the depths of the pandemic, courageous health care workers rushed to hotspots to support their overwhelmed colleagues. New York City leaders called for an influx of 45,000 medical professionals. States and local governments waived licensing requirements to staff-up desperate hospital systems. The federal government sent surge response teams to stressed hospitals. At the same time, thousands of highly trained doctors and nurses eager to assist their communities were unnecessarily kept on the sidelines.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

US averaging 100K daily COVID-19 cases

Just weeks after daily COVID-19 cases reached their lowest point in the U.S., the country is now recording an average of 100,000 new infections per day as the delta variant has fueled surges among unvaccinated communities. After taking the country nine months to reach a daily average of 100,000 cases...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama: health official

An Alabama state health official on Friday revealed that nearly all of the COVID-19 deaths in the state were among people who were not vaccinated against the virus. State Health Officer Scott Harris told The Associated Press that just 26 of Alabama's 11,600 COVID-19 deaths were people who were fully vaccinated, and almost 2,000 COVID-19 patients currently being treated in state hospitals are unvaccinated.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida reports record high number of new COVID-19 cases

Florida reported 22,783 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking its record for the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. The Sunshine State also broke the record for hospitalizations for a fifth day in a row at 12,864 patients admitted. The last record the state broke was July 31 at 21,683 new COVID-19 cases.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

DC giving away AirPods to encourage youth vaccinations

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Saturday that the city would give away AirPods, gift cards and thousands of dollars in scholarship money as incentives to get more adolescents and teens vaccinated. Bowser said in a tweet that those ages 12-17 who get their first COVID-19 shot at one...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Some Americans fudging vaccine records to get unauthorized 3rd shot

Some Americans, eager to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, have started to muddle their vaccine records to claim they are eligible for a shot. A 26-year-old graduate student with a liver condition and asthma, told The Associated Press in an interview that she went to a clinic to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine but lied and told them it was her first.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Oklahoma AG requests Supreme Court review landmark tribal decision

Oklahoma’s newly appointed attorney general has filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking it to reconsider its landmark 2020 decision granting Native American tribes jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal lands. Republican state Attorney General John O’Connor, who was appointed to his position late last month following the May...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Study finds unvaccinated more than twice as likely to get COVID-19 reinfection | Half of total US population fully vaccinated | Federal workers who lie about vaccination status could be fined, removed

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care. President Biden paid homage to his former boss by sporting a tan suit during former President Obama ’s birthday week. Flashback to 2014 when Obama sparked controversy for wearing a tan suit during an address about Russia and ISIS. If you have any tips,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court unduly manipulates burdens on voting and privacy

The Supreme Court’s two final full opinions in its 2020 Term were significant beyond their facts and results. One case (Brnovich v. DNC) challenged two recent Arizona voting restrictions; the other (Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. California) attacked California’s requirement that non-profit organizations disclose their contributors’ names. By 6-3 votes...

Comments / 7

Community Policy