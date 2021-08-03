Cancel
Cibola County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cibola by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Cibola FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CIBOLA COUNTY At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over Rinconada Canyon have ended. However, up to 1.75 inches of rain fell over Rinconado Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McCartys, Skyline-Ganipa and Acomita Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 95 and 99. Dangerous water levels are expected in Rinconada Creek and other washes exiting Rinconada Canyon downstream to the Rio San Jose. Route 16 and 400 will be impacted, as well the unimproved roads through the mouth of Rinconada Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the Southeast FL Big Bend this morning into the afternoon. While the overall rainfall amounts today will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through this afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.
La Crosse County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Crosse; Monroe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN LA CROSSE AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 411 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. Multiple roads in and around the region are impassable due to flood waters or mudslides, including within the La Crosse area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Bangor, Cashton, La Crosse Airport, French Island, Brice Prairie, Medary, Leon, Portland, Rockland, Melvina, Middle Ridge, Newburg Corners, The Coulee Experimental Forest, St Joseph, County Roads G And H and Norskedalen. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Claiborne County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Claiborne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE COUNTY At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tazewell, or 9 miles north of Rutledge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Tazewell, Tazewell and Lone Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brule County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brule by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brule A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BRULE COUNTY At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chamberlain, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Brule County, including the following locations... Pukwana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harlan County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL HARLAN COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Evarts, Bailey Creek, Darkmont, Putney, Kildav, Short Town, Nolansburg, Verda, Colts, Pine Mountain, Kenvir, Shields, Ages, Black Mountain, Coxton, Highsplint, Rosspoint, Golden Ash, Louellen and Black Bottom.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 141 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willcox, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Willcox. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cherokee County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Forsyth, North Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Forsyth; North Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL CHEROKEE, FORSYTH, NORTHWESTERN GWINNETT, SOUTHWESTERN HALL AND NORTHEASTERN FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Cumming...moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Cumming, Milton, Sugar Hill, Free Home, Matt, Drew, Holbrook, Ducktown, Coal Mountain, Brookwood and Birmingham. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Knott County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Knott, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knott; Perry THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KNOTT AND NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Hindman, Vicco, Carrie, Emmalena, Ritchie, Tina, Elic, Bearville, Fisty, Amburgey, Anco, Vest, Wiscoal, Talcum, Cordia, Leburn, Brinkley, Smithsboro and Sassafras.
Monroe County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Giles and southwestern Monroe Counties through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bozoo, or near Peterstown, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pearisburg Pembroke Peterstown Rich Creek Red Sulphur Spring Kimballton and Cascades. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Caroline County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caroline FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 642 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 148 and 169. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. Locations impacted include Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Letcher County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.
Clarke County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Oconee; Oglethorpe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OCONEE, SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND WEST CENTRAL OGLETHORPE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Whitehall, or near Watkinsville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Watkinsville, Winterville, Crawford, Arnoldsville, Bishop, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Stephens, Dunlap, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Hutchings and Barnett Shoals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Surry, southeastern Wilkes and Yadkin Counties through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bottom to Dobson to Buck Shoals to Taylorsville. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson and Pilot Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Forest County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forest FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTY At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Hickory and East Hickory. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

