Public Health

Kaiser Permanente Requires COVID Vaccine For All Employees, Physicians

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser Permanente is mandating that all employees and physicians get the COVID-19 vaccine. The organization has set a target date of Sept. 30 for the entire workforce to be fully vaccinated.

