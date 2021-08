NEWBURYPORT — Since 1983, the Bay State Summer Baseball League has brought together some of the best young players in the state for one of the premier all-star youth summer leagues in Massachusetts. But until this season, a team from Tewksbury had never competed in the tournament. That all changed this year, however, as the Tewksbury 9U All-Stars made their way into the tournament, and made sure to make a great first impression for their town. The 9U All-Stars had a great tournament over the past couple of weeks in the tournament’s first round, and wrapped things with another strong performance this weekend to advance to next week’s second round, keeping alive their hopes for a state championship.