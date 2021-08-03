Knicks bringing veteran PG Derrick Rose back on three-year deal
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks are bringing back veteran PG Derrick Rose on a three-year, $43 million deal, averaging $14.3 million per season. Prior to New York bringing back Rose, they signed Alex Burks to a three-year, $30 million deal, Nerlens Noel to a $32 million deal over three years, and Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal, which includes a team option of the fourth season.empiresportsmedia.com
