Animals

Plague-carrying chipmunks prompt closure of areas around Lake Tahoe

wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – After the plague was found in some chipmunks along Lake Tahoe’s bustling south shore, the U.S. Forest Service announced that at least two sites will be closed through Friday. Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their parking areas will close for the U.S. Forest Service to treat...

State
Colorado State
State
California State
#Lake Tahoe#Plague#Squirrels#Weather#The U S Forest Service#The Tallac Site#The Forest Service#El Dorado County#Wfxr News
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Positive plague tests results leads to closures in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Based on positive plague tests and planned vector control treatments, the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their respective parking areas will be closed through Friday, officials announced this weekend. The positive tests were found in chipmunks with no human contact, said El Dorado...
