Jordan Romano has quietly struggled over the last few weeks, but the Blue Jays will likely give him plenty of leash to get things back on track. Over the last nine outings from the right-hander he has allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and four walks, also giving up five home runs in the process. Cleveland hit a pair of long balls against him in the ninth inning on Thursday night, but fortunately the fireballer was able to settle down in time to finish off the inning and secure the victory.