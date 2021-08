Is Matt Damon a bona fide A-list movie star or merely a very successful character actor? The answer, of course, is both. Which, in a way, makes him a rare kind of celluloid unicorn. It wasn’t always this way. In the early ‘90s, Damon was a Harvard drop-out hustling to get his big break on the big screen until enough rejections piled up that he was forced to create his own luck. With his runs-on-Dunkin’ Beantown buddy Ben Affleck, Damon co-wrote and co-starred in 1996’s blue collar male-weepie Good Will Hunting. And just like that, he was off to the races armed with a Best Screenplay Oscar and the sort of chameleonic range few would have suspected.