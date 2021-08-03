Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LANDER COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM PDT At 520 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of New Pass Summit, moving northeast at 5 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will pass over the Desatoya Mountains and near Gold Springs on US Highway 50.