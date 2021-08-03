6th Ward garage sale to raise funds for neighborhood project, scholarship

Future Church of Tomorrow, 126 W. Kibby St., Lima, will serve as the location for the 6th Ward garage sale, raising money for various projects in the community. Photo courtesy of Derry Glenn

LIMA — Lima City Councilman Dr. Derry Glenn announced Monday that the city’s 6th Ward will be holding a community garage sale this weekend.

The sale, which will run Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7, will help raise money for two different initiatives within Glenn’s ward. The event is the first of its kind in the 6th Ward.

“This is the first annual 6th Ward garage sale,” Glenn said. “What we’re trying to do is raise money, continue helping putting a roof on people’s houses and doing things for people around the neighborhood in our 6th Ward.”

The event is set to take place at the Future Church of Tomorrow, 126 W. Kibby St., Lima. Proceeds will help fund the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, which uses donations to help residents make home repairs and general community improvements that would not otherwise be made. Dr. Glenn explained further what the program does for the community.

“We’ve put roof up, porch up, we do landscaping,” he said. “These are all free of charge that we do in the 6th Ward, so people that are 65 and older that need help can afford to get their house fixed.”

The garage sale will also raise money for the Mekhi Alexander Williams Nursing Scholarship, named after a Lima Senior High School student killed last year.

Glenn said that he expects a strong turnout from the entire city, but item donations and volunteers for the actual event are still needed.

“We just want to show our hometown pride to help us out,” he said. “This is one of our best projects we’re doing, this fundraiser. This year is the first year we’re doing it. We hope we make some money on it. Our prices will be low enough for everybody to (make a) purchase.”

Everything from clothing to appliances have already been donated to the sale, and donations are still being accepted before the sale begins this weekend.

