Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

6th Ward garage sale to raise funds for neighborhood project, scholarship

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ho3sw_0bFlgFLN00
Future Church of Tomorrow, 126 W. Kibby St., Lima, will serve as the location for the 6th Ward garage sale, raising money for various projects in the community. Photo courtesy of Derry Glenn

LIMA — Lima City Councilman Dr. Derry Glenn announced Monday that the city’s 6th Ward will be holding a community garage sale this weekend.

The sale, which will run Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7, will help raise money for two different initiatives within Glenn’s ward. The event is the first of its kind in the 6th Ward.

“This is the first annual 6th Ward garage sale,” Glenn said. “What we’re trying to do is raise money, continue helping putting a roof on people’s houses and doing things for people around the neighborhood in our 6th Ward.”

The event is set to take place at the Future Church of Tomorrow, 126 W. Kibby St., Lima. Proceeds will help fund the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, which uses donations to help residents make home repairs and general community improvements that would not otherwise be made. Dr. Glenn explained further what the program does for the community.

“We’ve put roof up, porch up, we do landscaping,” he said. “These are all free of charge that we do in the 6th Ward, so people that are 65 and older that need help can afford to get their house fixed.”

The garage sale will also raise money for the Mekhi Alexander Williams Nursing Scholarship, named after a Lima Senior High School student killed last year.

Glenn said that he expects a strong turnout from the entire city, but item donations and volunteers for the actual event are still needed.

“We just want to show our hometown pride to help us out,” he said. “This is one of our best projects we’re doing, this fundraiser. This year is the first year we’re doing it. We hope we make some money on it. Our prices will be low enough for everybody to (make a) purchase.”

Everything from clothing to appliances have already been donated to the sale, and donations are still being accepted before the sale begins this weekend.

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398

Comments / 0

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
182
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lima, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#6th Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy