Dallas, TX

Doctors Address Vaccine Hesitancy and Continue to Provide Info for Those on the Fence

By Sophia Beausoleil
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, doctors are urging people to get the vaccine, but understand that some people remain hesitant to roll up their sleeve and get a shot. Health care professionals say providing information to tackle common questions about the vaccine, ranging from those who are trying to get pregnant, to others who are worried about long-term effects, is the only way to help ease concerns.

