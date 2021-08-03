Doctors Address Vaccine Hesitancy and Continue to Provide Info for Those on the Fence
As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, doctors are urging people to get the vaccine, but understand that some people remain hesitant to roll up their sleeve and get a shot. Health care professionals say providing information to tackle common questions about the vaccine, ranging from those who are trying to get pregnant, to others who are worried about long-term effects, is the only way to help ease concerns.www.nbcdfw.com
