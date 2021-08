The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today released the LEAP 2025 participation rates that show strong student involvement in state testing. The participation rates were 98.5% for students in grades 3-8 and 93.4% for high school students. “This is a testament to the unwavering resiliency of our students, teachers, administrators, and parents,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley. “As I have said for the last year, this invaluable data will serve as a guide for our policy and resource allocation decisions as we recover from this unprecedented interruption to student learning.”