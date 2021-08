Federal wildlife officials list Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species after their population has rapidly declined due to climate change, poisoning and trapping. The animal population has dipped to 40 in California, stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite national park. Although the US Fish and Wildlife Service was against listing a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon and near Lassen Peak in northern California, the Federal Register listing rule says on Tuesday that the Sierra Nevada segment south of Tahoe "is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range".