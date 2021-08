During the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige announced the new Marvel series, What If, and its cast. What If will premiere on August 11 with a total of ten episodes. Season 2 has already been confirmed and is under production. It will draw heavily from the comic anthology series, What If, first published in 1977. The many comic book issues tell the story of what would happen if critical moments in the MCU didn’t happen or go as planned. From all the details coming out so far, the animated series will be exciting and fun to watch for anybody who loves Marvel movies. If you are not convinced yet, we will give you five reasons why you should watch the upcoming Marvel series.