Cochise County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 517 PM MST, strong thunderstorms were generating a large area of blowing dust from San Simon to the New Mexico border. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility at times with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 377 and 391. Locations impacted include San Simon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov

