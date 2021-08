MLS All-Star Tajon Buchanan could be transferred soon. Tajon Buchanan could be on the move with a deal possible in the coming weeks. The New England Revolution star attacker, fresh off a tremendous showing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup for Canada, is trending towards a move to Europe. A source close to the situation tells ‘MLS Multiplex’ that Buchanan has several suitors in Europe and that Club Brugge (Belgium) and SC Freiburg (Germany) are two of the favorites to land the winger.