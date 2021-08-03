Cancel
New Orleans Pelicans: Where does the roster go without Lonzo Ball?

By Corey Rausch
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans find themselves back at square one after watching Lonzo Ball sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls that would ultimately turn into a sign and trade that netted them Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick. This simply cannot be the outcome the Pelicans (or Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram) had hoped for. When combined with contracts being locked down by Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley and more point guards, the Pelicans find themselves in a precarious position.

