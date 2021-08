After more than a year of school closures, virtual classes and hybrid learning, students and parents are preparing for a return to the classroom this fall. Your to-do list does not stop with pencils, backpacks and new clothes. You also need to prepare a back to school health checklist. Children need to be healthy and alert in order to succeed in school. That means you need to prepare for everything from physicals to lessons on germ warfare and COVID-19 regulations.