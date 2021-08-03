Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Office Says The Media, Commissioner Fried Is Wrong

By Maria Hernandez
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQwJt_0bFlYjYN00

The internet, social media, is in full throttle with calls for Gov. DeSantis to stop being anti-vax, anti-mandate, and for the Florida Department of Health to report COVID numbers daily, as opposed to weekly.

The Miami Herald’s Fabiola Santiago penned an opinion and tweet last week saying on Twitter, “DeSantis fueled culture war over masks, vaccine. So, of course, #Florida leads #COVID surge.”

In another tweet the Miami Herlad said, “New in Opinion from @fabiolasantiago: It’s no joke: Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations are surging to a horribly familiar crisis point. This is the no-mask, anti-vaccine Florida that Gov. Ron DeSantis groomed and enabled.”

The Governor’s office shot back Monday, “This is a totalitarian way of thinking, and it’s just dishonest to call Governor DeSantis anti-vax because he is against mandates,” said the Governor’s Press Secretary Christina Pushaw.

Governor DeSantis said, “Government mandates do not work to stop COVID-19. The empirical evidence from comparing outcomes from states with different policies supports his position on this.”

“There is no correlation between lockdowns and lower COVID-19 deaths, but lockdowns have serious consequences for public health as well as the economy. Proponents of restrictive policies and mandates often fail to discuss the trade-offs involved,” said DeSantis.

The vaccines are safe and effective for most people and are freely available everywhere in Florida.

“Governor DeSantis has mentioned the vaccines positively countless times in public remarks since November 2020,” said Pushaw, providing The Free Press with the numbers.

  • The Governor had over 50 vaccine-specific events, appearing in 27 counties around the state
  • He had over 100 tweets to highlight those efforts
  • The efficacy and value of vaccines have been mentioned specifically at least 1,600+ times in over 100 different public appearances

“The Governor and Florida Department of Health have always encouraged Floridians to protect themselves and their communities,” said DeSantis’ office.

On on Friday, July 30 at a press conference, DeSantis said, “You know, for example, you, you have this situation that you saw it in Great Britain, and you saw it in Israel, you saw it in a place like Gibraltar where there’s 98% vaccination. You see these cases going up, same, same with the Sunbelt, Florida, Texas, all these other states.”

“You’re seeing that. And I think they’re not putting that in context of the fact that, you know, these vaccines while for, particularly for at-risk people protect against, I think pretty good protection against serious illness. Clearly, people are testing positive. I mean, it’s not preventing positive tests. And so you’re seeing that over and over again. At the end of the day, though, if you’re testing positive and you have a mild or an asymptomatic, that is, that’s not something that we should get spun up about, but I think it’s not presented in the right context,” said DeSantis.

On Monday, Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried called on DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health to start reporting data daily and to isssue an emergency order.

“Governor, Department of Health what are you waiting for? It is time, Governor, to issue an emergency order. The people of our state need this information. We should be going back to daily recording. Can you imagine we live in the state of Florida, that we know a hurricane is coming, and we know that we have to evacuate but we don’t know where the evacuation zones are, we don’t know exactly the tracking of this hurricane, we don’t know the strength and severity of it, that we are left completely in the dark, that is exactly what is happening right now,” said Fried.

“We know how to beat this. We know how to get in front of this to slow down the spread I am pleading with Floridians who have not gotten the vaccine, go out today and get the vaccine,” Fried added.

The Governor’s Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw said in response to Fried’s press conference, “The entire premise of Fried’s COVID-19 briefings is based on misinformation that Fried has repeated since May 2020: That Florida’s COVID-19 data is somehow being intentionally “hidden” or “manipulated” by Governor DeSantis and/or the Florida Department of Health. This has always been patently false. In fact, the COVID data that Nikki Fried discussed is reported to the CDC by the Florida Department of Health every weekday.”

“The CDC updates state data, including for Florida, regularly: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/. Therefore, the state is in fact providing that data – where else would Fried have gotten it? The data is publicly available, though it’s not clear why Fried is presenting it with her own commentary” said Pushaw. “It is surprising and disappointing that a prominent elected official like Commissioner Fried would be spreading innuendo that unfairly undermines trust in Florida’s public health authorities during a pandemic,” said Pushaw.

In a statement to The Free Press, Weesam Khoury, the Communications Director at the Florida Department of Health said, “This is absolutely inaccurate and baseless. The Florida Department of Health routinely and automatically reports COVID-19 data Monday through Friday.”

“Public health surveillance and controlling the spread of infectious diseases have always been core functions of the Department. That has not changed,” said Khoury. “Effective June 18, 2021, CDC no longer requests weekend submission of data. These cumulative data are reported the following Monday. I recommend asking CDC for additional information regarding their data protocol and availability of information on their website.”

Fried is running for governor in 2022 against DeSantis, and in July said, “Ron DeSantis has Fox News, but we have everyone else. Florida will be blue in 2022.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 50

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Covid#The Miami Herald#The Free Press#Floridians#Democratic Agriculture#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

'Governor who?': Biden responds to Gov. Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden responds after Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would not “get out of the way” of Biden’s attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus. DeSantis’ rejection of masking and public health guidance risks fueling his state’s raging Covid-19 cases.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers

Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t want Florida businesses to require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to get served or to enter establishments, so he swayed lawmakers this spring to pass legislation banning “vaccine passports.”. Now, the governor says he also doesn’t support hospitals requiring their staff members to get...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Blasts President Joe Biden For Singling Out Florida Over Coronavirus

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Panama City on Wednesday where he addressed yesterday’s comments from President Joe Biden singling out Florida over COVID. “This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to, quote, ‘Shut down the virus.’ And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border. You have hundreds of thousands of people pouring across every month,” he said. He then touched on schools and businesses. “If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to...
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Poll: Ron DeSantis approval rating sags as COVID-19 rages

DeSantis is now underwater with 49% of voters; only 44% approve of his job performance. The latest surge of COVID-19 might be catching up with Gov. Ron DeSantis. A new poll from St. Pete Polls finds the Governor’s approval rating has sagged considerably, with more Floridians now saying they do not approve of the job DeSantis is going than those who say they approve.
Panama City, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis to Biden: ‘I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you’

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at President Joe Biden a day after Biden told the Republican governor to “get out of the way” of mask mandates. During a stop in Panama City on Wednesday, DeSantis accused Biden of “helping facilitate” COVID-19 by not securing the border with Mexico. He said immigrants crossing the border are spreading all sorts of variants of the virus.

Comments / 50

Community Policy