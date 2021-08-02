Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

UW recommends ‘everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or other face covering indoors’

By Annie Denton, Matthew Hipolito The Daily
The Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UW is strongly recommending face coverings indoors for all individuals on campus regardless of vaccination status, the university announced Monday. Last month, the university lifted masking requirements for vaccinated individuals, and the university’s updated face covering policy doesn’t mandate indoor masking. Masks will continue to not be required outdoors,...

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
King County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Cdc#Masking#Private Universities#Uw#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Following CDC, California Recommends Masking Indoors Again – Regardless Of COVID-19 Vaccine Status

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California health leaders are recommending that everyone, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, start wearing face masks indoors. The change follows updated guidelines released by the CDC this week as COVID-19 cases spike due to the Delta variant. “We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, in a statement. Health leaders are urging people who aren’t vaccinated to get the shot. Much of California would be already in the previous “Purple” or substantial tier of COVID-19 transmission that the state tracked before doing away with the system in June. According to the state’s latest numbers, California’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests over the past seven days is 5.9 percent. California had already started scaling back its guidance on K-12 schools, announcing that all students would be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb & Douglas Public Health makes statement on school COVID-19 protocols

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 protocols followed by the two local school systems:. Statement regarding schools and their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocol. Cobb & Douglas Public Health strives to provide local public and private school leaders with the most accurate information on COVID-19...
Pharmaceuticalshealio.com

CDC: Study shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than prior infection

New study data show that vaccination offers better protection against COVID-19 than prior infection, the CDC said Friday. The data are from a study published in MMWR that included more than 200 previously infected Kentucky residents. Study participants who were unvaccinated were 2.34 times more likely to be reinfected with SARS-CoV-2, researchers reported.
Texas Statektxs.com

Delta variant greatly affecting the unvaccinated and the young

ABILENE, Texas — The state of Texas has no mask mandate, which leaves many public and private institutions asking, “how do they stay safe, and how do they keep children safe?”. The delta variant is significantly more contagious than the original COVID strain and the younger population is now at...
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Masks ‘strongly’ urged indoors

Ventura County won’t join its neighbor to the south in mandating mask wearing indoors—at least not yet—but health officials are urging residents to voluntarily don the face coverings when they’re inside public places. The county’s public health department issued a statement Monday strongly recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status,...
Public Healthpanolawatchman.com

The Role of CDC and Public Health in AFM Surveillance | Part II

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present part two of a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center. Together they discuss how surveillance and research are essential to helping improve the outcomes of future patients diagnosed with AFM. They also explain whether experts expect an AFM outbreak in 2021, and what they are doing to prepare for possible new cases.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy