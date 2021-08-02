UW recommends ‘everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or other face covering indoors’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California health leaders are recommending that everyone, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, start wearing face masks indoors. The change follows updated guidelines released by the CDC this week as COVID-19 cases spike due to the Delta variant. “We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, in a statement. Health leaders are urging people who aren’t vaccinated to get the shot. Much of California would be already in the previous “Purple” or substantial tier of COVID-19 transmission that the state tracked before doing away with the system in June. According to the state’s latest numbers, California’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests over the past seven days is 5.9 percent. California had already started scaling back its guidance on K-12 schools, announcing that all students would be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.