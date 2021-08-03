Cancel
Growers should be on alert for presence of disease in corn, soybean fields

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile its been a quiet growing season in regard to the presence of disease in corn and soybean fields, University of Wisconsin and Division of Extension officials say that could change as the month progresses. The Soybean Situation. According to the Badger CropDoc Wisconsin Soybean and Corn Disease update for...

