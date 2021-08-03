Growers should be on alert for presence of disease in corn, soybean fields

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firm on reduced harvest expectations in Russia, the European Union and the northern U.S. Plains * Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support from weakness during the overnight trading session near Thursday's low of $7.09-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat broke through technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 5 cents at $7.17-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 6 cents to $6.97-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 5-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Choppy trade expected as market awaits updated supply and demand estimates from U.S. Agriculture Department next week. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 40-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1 cent at $5.54 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Dry conditions in western U.S. Midwest underpin gains in soybean market, but gains limited by forecasts for some showers during the weekend and early next week. * Signs of a pickup in export demand also supportive. Private exporters reported the sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA said. It was the second day in a row a so-called flash sale was announced. * CBOT November soybeans were up 5 cents at $13.33-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)