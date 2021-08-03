Kaiser Permanente aims to vaccinate all staff members by Sept. 30

SANTA CRUZ — Kaiser Permanente on Monday afternoon announced that it will require all doctors, nurses and staff members that it employs to get vaccinated. Kaiser Vice President Michelle Gaskill-Hames said during a media briefing shortly after a correlating statement was released that Northern California employees and group physicians are as vaccinated, on average, as their national counterparts — approximately 78% and 95% respectively. The goal of the mandate is to increase that number to the point of a fully vaccinated workforce by Sept. 30.