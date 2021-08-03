Chicago police seeking tips in 2 July murders

Chicago Police have asked the public to provide information in a pair of killings, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a Monday news conference. Detectives have few leads in the killing of a 50-year-old man who was struck by a bullet as he sat in his truck, heading to work, around 4:30 a.m. on July 31 in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place in Little Village. The man was in the truck with his son when the bullet “came down the block,” Deenihan said.