Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma Announce Cooperation Relationship on Accelerating the Innovative Drugs R&D for Novel Coronavirus
HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop innovative small-molecule drugs for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today. The cooperation will be based on the anti-COVID-19 drug R&D project by Westlake Pharma, which aims to develop broad-spectrum small molecule inhibitor drugs...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0