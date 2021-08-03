Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma Announce Cooperation Relationship on Accelerating the Innovative Drugs R&D for Novel Coronavirus

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Insilico Medicine and Westlake Pharma announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop innovative small-molecule drugs for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today. The cooperation will be based on the anti-COVID-19 drug R&D project by Westlake Pharma, which aims to develop broad-spectrum small molecule inhibitor drugs...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#R D#Insilico Medicine#Coronaviruses#Westlake University#Ai#Westlake Pharma#Syngenta#Westlake Pharma Relying#The Westlake Pharma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
WorldGenomeWeb

Amoy Diagnostics, Amgen Partner on Lung Cancer CDx Development for Lumakras in Japan

NEW YORK – Amoy Diagnostics and Amgen on Thursday said that they have entered a strategic partnership to develop a companion diagnostic for the Japanese market to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients for Amgen's KRAS G12C inhibitor, sotorasib (Lumakras). Specifically, Xiamen, China-based AmoyDx will develop its PCR-based test to...
Worldbeckershospitalreview.com

Harvard launches precision medicine program with Israeli innovation center

Boston-based Harvard Medical School is launching a new precision medicine effort via a collaboration with Clalit Research Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, the organizations announced Aug. 18. The Ivan and Francesca Berkowitz Family Living Laboratory Collaboration at Harvard Medical School and Clalit Research Institute will be established by an undisclosed...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Cell Line Development Market Report – How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Cell lines are a one of the key tools that are used for studying and researching the normal biochemistry and physiology of the cells. These cell lines are also used for studying the effects of toxic compounds and drugs on cells. Research on the drug development and screening and production of large scale of biological compounds can be done with the help of these cell lines.
Marketsbiospace.com

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Intense Level of Competition to Expand the Scope of New Revenue Streams for All Stakeholders

The growing demand for consumer-centric healthcare has underpinned promising avenues in the medical imaging equipment services market. The trend has paved way to new avenues in patient-cantered healthcare. Numerous operating models have come to the fore including services for repair and maintenances for medical imaging equipment. Multi-specialty Healthcare Services Growing...
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Trialbee partners with specialized CRO to accelerate precision medicine development

The patient matching platform firm will work with Precision for Medicine on solutions to increase diversity, elevate enrollment and speed new therapies. Clinical research organization (CRO) Precision for Medicine is joining forces with Trialbee, a patient matching and enrollment company, in a partnership aimed at addressing clinical development complexities. According to the partners, they will use Trialbee’s analytical capabilities and Precision for Medicine’s expansive trial resources to extend recruitment efforts.
Public Healthrdworldonline.com

Coronavirus affecting long-term global R&D in this week’s R&D World Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending August 13, 2021, closed at 5,502.43 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 1.01% (or 55.03 basis points) from the week ending August 6, 2021. The stock of 16 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.29% (Eli Lilly & Co.) to 7.57% (Pfizer). The stock of nine R&D World Index members lost value from -0.09% (Facebook) to -3.96% (Alibaba).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mindset Pharma Announces Publication Of Three PCT Patent Applications For Its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Candidates

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") has published three patent applications, covering a range of Mindset's Family 1 and Family 2 compounds, under the publication numbers: WO/2021/155467, WO/2021/155468, and WO/2021/155470.
Medical & Biotechhomenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals and TRIUMF Announce Expanded R&D Collaboration for Actinium Supply Production

Fusion and TRIUMF to collaborate to produce actinium based on technology developed by TRIUMF. HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, and TRIUMF, Canada's particle accelerator centre, today announced that the companies have entered into the next phase of their collaboration agreement for the development, production, and supply of actinium-225. Fusion will provide to TRIUMF funding to further develop technology to produce actinium-225 and in return Fusion will have rights, including preferred access and pricing, to the resulting alpha-emitting medical isotope.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Novatek Pharmaceuticals Initiates A Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study Of Its Oral Drug, TQ Formula, Against Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) In The Outpatient Setting

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatek Pharmaceuticals, INC announced today that the company received FDA approval for its investigational new drug (IND) study; Phase 2 clinical trial for its oral drug, TQ Formula, against Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the outpatient setting. The study is currently enrolling patients, with 16 out of 60 patients already randomized with no reported serious adverse events (SAEs) reported, to-date.
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 vaccines: serious adverse events explained

A total of 21 Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for use worldwide, and almost five billion doses have been administered globally. While most jab recipients experience mild side effects, if any, a number of rare, more serious adverse advents have been observed in some of those who have been vaccinated.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Sound Agriculture obtains $45 million investment to advance novel tech platforms

Venture capital keeps flowing into new agricultural companies. Sound Agriculture has announced that it has secured a $45 million investment led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer. Northpond Ventures, a science and technology-driven venture capital firm also participated in the round, along with existing investors Cavallo...
Industrypharmacytimes.com

Removing Logistical Burdens, Maximizing Technological Solutions Could Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials

This has caused an ongoing problem with mistrust in many vaccines and medications, since there is still uncertainty surrounding how they affect other races and ethnicities. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of rigorous clinical trials has been at the center of discussions regarding the development and validity of COVID-19 vaccines. However, another issue accompanying these discussions has been affecting the health care landscape for many years: the lack of diversity among the volunteers who participate in clinical trials.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study finds existing drugs that can kill SARS-CoV2 in cells

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from U-M reveals several drug contenders already in use for other purposes—including one dietary supplement—that have been shown to block or reduce SARS-CoV2 infection in cells.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Food Contaminant Testing Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026: IDEXX Laboratories, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Food Contaminant Testing examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Food Contaminant Testing study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Food Contaminant Testing market report advocates analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Covance, Neogen, SGS SA, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, IDEXX Laboratories, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, Microbac Laboratories, QIAGEN, Silliker, Merieux NutriSciences, TUV SUD, AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories & Dairy Technical Services.
Industrydallassun.com

Calian Health Expands Clinical Trials and Patient Support Programs to Customers in New Markets

Innovative healthcare service ensures patients around the world get the support they need, even in a pandemic. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announced an expansion of clinical trial and patient support programs (PSPs) to pharmaceutical customers in eight new markets.
Technologymilwaukeesun.com

Beijing to accelerate digital technology innovation

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, the Chinese capital, has recently issued an implementation plan to accelerate the construction of its digital economy, according to China Science Daily on Tuesday. The plan proposes that Beijing will focus on the world's cutting-edge technologies and future strategic requirements, and promote the deep...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Healthcare Machine Vision System Market Size Was Valued At $445.6 Million in 2019, And is Projected to Reach $2.50 Billion By 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Healthcare Machine Vision System Market by Product Type (MV Camera with Host PC, Smart Camera, and Vision-based Barcode Readers), Type (1D, 2D, and 3D), and Application (In Vitro Diagnostics (Pre-analytical and Analytical), Access & Tracking (Medical and Industrial), Surgical (Tracking, Navigation, and Visualization), Patient Monitoring, and Drug Dispensing): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Healthcare Machine Vision System Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy