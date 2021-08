The Nashville Predators could be forced to empty their pockets for Juuse Saros in the near future, as the 26-year-old netminder has filed for arbitration. Saros is currently a restricted free agent after finishing up his three-year, $4.5 million contract and will be in line for a big raise after having his best NHL season to date in 2020-21. He almost singlehandedly carried the Predators into the playoffs, posting a 2.28 goals against average along with a .927 save percentage in 36 starts. The Finnish netminder has been raved about for years regarding his potential and was finally able to have his coming out party this year.