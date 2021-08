It's not uncommon for actors who portray superheroes for a long time to start identifying more and more with their characters, but that seems to happen more often in the Marvel Universe. However, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who was already pretty much perfect for the superhero role when he was cast, has since taken on even more of the persona of his Atlantean hero. With Aquaman 2 having started filming, Momoa can be seen messing around with his guitar outside his trailer while waiting to film his scenes, and his connection to his character is evident by the fact that his trailer does not say Jason, but Arthur - the alter ego of Aquaman himself.