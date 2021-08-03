Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Turkey battles wildfires for 6th day; 10,000 are evacuated

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZALAN, Turkey — Selcuk Sanli set his two cows loose, put his family’s most treasured belongings in a car and fled his home as a wildfire approached his village near Turkey’s beach resort of Bodrum, one of thousands fleeing flames that have coated the skies with a thick yellow haze.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Wildfire#Cars#Resorts#Bozalan#Turkish#Interior#Twitter#Mugla#Isparta Denizli#Izmir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWashington Post

Under a rust brown sky: Lethal wildfires menace Turkish resorts

A rash of wildfires across a swath of southern Turkey over the past two days has killed at least four people, injured dozens more and forced residents and tourists to evacuate villages, towns and some of the country’s most popular resort areas. Turkish authorities said they had battled nearly 60...
Dolores County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Campers Evacuated As Crews Fight Wildfire Near Dolores

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities began evacuating a small campground near Ferris Reservoir following the ignition of a wildfire Friday afternoon. An alert sent by a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 4:22 p.m. asked anyone in the area of Ferris Reservoir, and particularly to the north of it, evacuate immediately via Forest Service Road 521A. A Dolores County dispatcher confirmed to CBS4 that authorities were concerned with people camping there. A 7-site campground exists in Ferris Canyon near that reservoir. It is popular with fly fishermen. The U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post that its crews were working on a 10-acre fire in the Willow Draw Canyon. The evacuation order had a 24-hour duration at the time of its announcement. The San Juan National Forest currently has no fire restrictions, but the western third of Colorado is in moderate to exceptional drought conditions as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. The general area of the fire is north of the border between Dolores and Montezuma counties, about 15 miles north of the town of Dolores.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

In Turkey wildfire, birth of 'Miracle' goat defies deadly flames

MANAVGAT, Turkey, July 31 (Reuters) - When a wildfire spread to his village, Turkish farmer Sercan Bayat shouted at his cows to run from the flames and prayed for his own death rather than witness his animals perish. Seeing his animals threatened by the inferno -- a moment he captured...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Greece and Turkey fires – live: Thousands more flee blaze outside Athens as ‘extreme fire warning’ issued

Thousands of people in Greece have fled to safety from a wildfire burning for a fourth day north of Athens, amid the worst heatwave in the country for decades.Greek authorities have warned of more fires, with emergency services forecasting strong winds and searing temperatures.Fire crews, water-dropping planes, helicopters and vehicles from France, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland are due to arrive today and throughout the weekend. There are 56 active fronts across Greece, from the Peloponnese to the island of Evia near the capital, where hundreds of people had to leave by boat as flames burned through forestland to the shore.In neighbouring Turkey, hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain fires that swept through the country’s southern and southwestern coasts. At least eight people have been killed in the fires, described as the country’s worst in living memory.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Three dead as wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast

MANAVGAT, Turkey, July 29 (Reuters) - Three people died in a forest fire in southern Turkey on Thursday where authorities were battling multiple blazes for a second day amid suspicions of arson, the country's AFAD disaster agency and the agriculture minister said. Dozens of villages as well as some hotels...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Death toll climbs to 6 in Turkey wildfires

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country’s health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. The...
Environmentwincountry.com

Turkish powerplant’s main units not damaged by wildfires, says govt

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s wildfires did not damage the main units of the Kemerkoy coal-fired powerplant in the southwestern part of the country, President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Twitter on Thursday. “The main units of the power station were not seriously damaged according to the initial...
AgricultureTelegraph

Three dead and ten stranded as wildfire rages across southern Turkey

Three people have died and 50 more were hospitalised by a massive wildfire in southern Turkey, where firefighters battled the massive blaze for a second day on Thursday. More than 100 other people had to be evacuated, required medical treatment or suffered damage to property as a result of the fire.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes spread

MANAVGAT, Turkey, July 31 (Reuters) - Days after a raging wildfire in southern Turkey drove his family from the home they lived in for four decades, Mehmet Demir returned on Saturday to discover a burnt-out building, charred belongings and ashes. Bedsprings, a ladder, metal chairs and some kitchenware were the...
WorldTelegraph

Turkey wildfires force 1,000 tourists and locals to flee by boat

More than 1000 panicked holidaymakers and residents were evacuated from the tourist hotspot of Bodrum over the weekend as Turkey struggles to contain the wildfires that have raged across the country’s Mediterranean towns over the past week. Videos on social media showed tourists hurrying towards the beach to be evacuated...
WorldBBC

Turkey: Foreign tourists evacuated as wildfires threaten resorts

Tourists have been evacuated from beaches in south-western Turkey, where raging wildfires are now threatening hotels and homes. Turkish Coastguard vessels - assisted by private boats and yachts - were deployed to bring holidaymakers to safety, according to local media. In the city of Bodrum, three five-star hotels were reportedly...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Image: Smoke billows from fires in Turkey

Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on 30 July 2021, this image shows smoke billowing from several fires along the southern coast of Turkey. Turkey has been battling deadly wildfires since last week. Over the weekend, tourists and local residents had to be evacuated from Bodrum and Marmaris, with some fleeing by boat as the flames crept closer to the shoreline. Southeast Europe is currently experiencing extremely high temperatures. Greece is reported to be expecting an all-time European record today of 47°C. The heatwave, the result of a heat dome, has seen temperatures reach above 40°C in many areas, and meteorologists expect the weather will continue this week, making it the most severe heatwave since the 1980s.
AgricultureRebel Yell

Four dead in forest fires in southern Turkey

(Ankara) Forest fires have reached inhabited areas near several tourist attractions in southern Turkey, killing four people and evacuating dozens of villages, Turkish media reported on Thursday. Individual fires that broke out in the forests of Manavgat, Alanya, Adana, Mersin, Bodrum and Marmaris near tourist attractions in southern Turkey quickly...
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Fire that reached Turkish power plant contained, others burn

MUGLA, Turkey (AP) — A wildfire that reached the compound of a coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and forced nearby residents to flee in boats and cars was contained on Thursday after raging for some 11 hours, officials and media reports said. Strong winds drove the fire toward the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘It was raining ashes’: Thousands flee as wildfires devastate Turkish coast

Eight people have been killed and more than 10,000 evacuated after wildfires ravaged southern Turkey, in the latest extreme weather event to hit Europe this summer.Almost 120 fires erupted in 32 towns, with most brought under control. However, authorities said that seven are still blazing in Marmaris, Manavgat and Bodrum, popular tourist destinations on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said fire crews were battling to extinguish all the fires.“We are going through days when the heat is above 40C, where the winds are strong and humidity is extremely low,” he said. “We are struggling under such...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Wildfires rage across Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon

This summer has been scarred by heat. Extreme weather events have plagued countries around the world in recent months — heat waves in the United States, drought in Iran and so many floods. But the unforgiving wildfires just don’t seem to stop. At the end of June, there were fires in Canada, where an unprecedented heat dome proved catastrophic, destroying an entire village. Other fires torched homes and raged through brush across 10 western U.S. states, the largest of those fires raging in Oregon. The smoke even made its way across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy