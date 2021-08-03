Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks sign Evan Fournier, retain Derrick Rose

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VD0PM_0bFlTPfg00

Earlier in the first day of NBA free agency, the upstart New York Knicks were able to retain veterans Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks.

Despite this, there was some concern that front office head Leon Rose and Co. had not hit the free-agent market hard with the excess of cap room New York boasts .

While it might be an overpay in the grand scheme of things and not the player Knicks fans had been hoping for, they have reportedly signed wing Evan Fournier.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former first-round pick is headed to Broadway on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $78 million.

The deal reportedly includes a fourth-year team option.

New York has also reportedly brought back former NBA MVP Derrick Rose on a three-year, $43 million contract .

Impact of New York Knicks signing Evan Fournier

Fournier, 28, will add to the New York Knicks’ depth out on the perimeter. The 28-year-old wing averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 45% shooting for the Boston Celtics after being acquired from the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CYaC_0bFlTPfg00 Also Read:

Top NBA free agents of 2021: Kawhi, Chris Paul top list

With that said, his fit in Boston always seemed to be a bit iffy. Prior to being dealt, the France native was averaging a career-high 19.7 points on 39% shooting in 26 games with Orlando.

This is the type of perimeter shooting the New York Knicks will continue to target during the summer. After all, Fournier is a career 38% shooter from distance.

New York Knicks retain Derrick Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2ILr_0bFlTPfg00
Feb 28, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old Rose acted as a veteran reinforcement in the backcourt.

While Rose is no longer his pre-injury self, retaining this type of experience for the likes of Immanuel Quickly in the backcourt is no small thing.

Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists on 41% shooting from three-point range after the Knicks acquired him from New York. He’ll likely be one of the team’s best options off the bench next season and should find himself in a situation to close out games. It’s something we saw during the Knicks’ surprising playoff appearance in 2020-21.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Derrick Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Wojespn#Nba Mvp Derrick Rose#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics#The Orlando Magic#Kawhi#Devonte Graham#Charlotte Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing to steal potential Stephen Curry backup in 2021 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks are reportedly trying to move up in the 2021 NBA Draft, and that could be bad news for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. According to NBA insider Chad Ford, the Knicks are “aggressively” working to trade up and make their way into the lottery. They are said to be targeting Oregon standout Chris Duarte, who is projected to be in the Top 14 or 15 picks.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Trade Robinson-Earl To Thunder For Jokubaitis, McBride

JULY 30: The trade is now official, the Knicks announced in a press release. JULY 29: The Knicks will send the No. 32 pick to the Thunder for the Nos. 34 and 36 selections, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that the Knicks will be choosing Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick, and he will then be rerouted to Oklahoma City.
NBANBC Sports

Why the Kemba Walker signing is good news for Sixers

As the Sixers circle the wagons and try to figure out any way possible to land Damian Lillard if he requests a trade this summer, they'll be hoping potential competitors remove themselves from contention for the superstar guard. So when news came down from ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bobby Portis Explains Why He Left The New York Knicks: “I Just Wanted To Go To A Winning Culture"

Bobby Portis is having a fantastic season with the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The big man from the University of Arkansas joined the Bucks during free agency in 2020. Since then, he has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the season. Because he plays a similar position to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn't get much playing time. However, Portis has come up big for the Bucks whenever he's been asked. So far, his stint with the Bucks has been going very well.
NBANBC Sports

Knicks sign Kemba Walker, making East deeper

There is a flurry of movement going on in the Eastern Conference in 2021 free agency. The Nets and Sixers are adding to their bench, while the Bulls are swinging deals left and right to load up. Now, according to ESPN, the Knicks are reportedly set to acquire four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ stance on adding Spencer Dinwiddie, revealed

The New York Knicks will be plenty busy in the coming days and weeks with the NBA draft and then free agency right around the corner. One clear need this offseason for Tom Thibodeau’s squad is adding a point guard. Many have already been rumored or brought up as possibilities for the Knicks and now, Spencer Dinwiddie’s name can be added to the mix.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers rumors: Is LAC no longer favorites for Kawhi Leonard?

According to longtime NBA writer Marc Stein, the LA Clippers may be in trouble when it comes to signing Kawhi Leonard for next season. All three of the Mavericks, Knicks, and Heat have attractive aspects of their potential fit with Leonard. Leonard’s a quiet guy, so we really have no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy