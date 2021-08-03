New York Knicks sign Evan Fournier, retain Derrick Rose

Earlier in the first day of NBA free agency, the upstart New York Knicks were able to retain veterans Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks.

Despite this, there was some concern that front office head Leon Rose and Co. had not hit the free-agent market hard with the excess of cap room New York boasts .

While it might be an overpay in the grand scheme of things and not the player Knicks fans had been hoping for, they have reportedly signed wing Evan Fournier.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former first-round pick is headed to Broadway on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $78 million.

The deal reportedly includes a fourth-year team option.

New York has also reportedly brought back former NBA MVP Derrick Rose on a three-year, $43 million contract .

Impact of New York Knicks signing Evan Fournier

Fournier, 28, will add to the New York Knicks’ depth out on the perimeter. The 28-year-old wing averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 45% shooting for the Boston Celtics after being acquired from the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

With that said, his fit in Boston always seemed to be a bit iffy. Prior to being dealt, the France native was averaging a career-high 19.7 points on 39% shooting in 26 games with Orlando.

This is the type of perimeter shooting the New York Knicks will continue to target during the summer. After all, Fournier is a career 38% shooter from distance.

New York Knicks retain Derrick Rose

Feb 28, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season, the 32-year-old Rose acted as a veteran reinforcement in the backcourt.

While Rose is no longer his pre-injury self, retaining this type of experience for the likes of Immanuel Quickly in the backcourt is no small thing.

Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists on 41% shooting from three-point range after the Knicks acquired him from New York. He’ll likely be one of the team’s best options off the bench next season and should find himself in a situation to close out games. It’s something we saw during the Knicks’ surprising playoff appearance in 2020-21.

