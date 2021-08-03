Cancel
College Sports

Insider Report: Parade of Top Prospects visit Clemson

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What did the Clemson coaches do to make the trio of IMG commits feel better about missing the All In cookout?  Who were the headliners in the parade of top prospects that visited Clemson the last week of July?  What is the latest on five-star AJ Harris and four-star Braylon James?  All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report .

