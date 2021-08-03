Cancel
Business

Triterras Seeks Nasdaq Compliance Following Overdue Report

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singapore-headquartered FinTech Triterras is asking the Nasdaq Stock Market to consider its compliance plan that was developed to meet Nasdaq’s listing rules. Last month, the startup was told by the listing qualifications department of Nasdaq that because Triterras failed to file its annual report on time, the company violated Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1), according to a Triterras.

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
#Public Accounting#Startup#Annual Report#Fintech Triterras
