Jefferson County, KY

Police: 20 teens taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash on Billtown Road

WHAS11
WHAS11
 4 days ago

Twenty teens have been taken to the hospital after their activity bus and a car collided in southeast Jefferson County.

According to a Metro Police spokesperson, 7th Division officers responded to Billtown Road near I-265 around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers said that bus was headed south on Billtown Road when a car took a left turn in front of it.

Police said out of caution, an EMS transport bus took the teens complaining of minor injuries to Norton Children’s Hospital.

No other information was made available.

