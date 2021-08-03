Police in standoff with man they suspect of domestic violence in central Fresno

Police are in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect in central Fresno.

Authorities say the incident happened near Shields and Delno Avenues around 2 pm.

Police say a woman was a victim of an incident that also involved her husband and a two-year-old child.

Late Monday night, the man gave up the baby to authorities and then returned inside the house.

As of 11:30 pm Monday, the man remains in a standoff with authorities.

Roads surrounding the home are blocked off and police have surrounded the home.