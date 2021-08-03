Police in standoff with man they suspect of domestic violence in central Fresno
Police are in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect in central Fresno. Authorities say the incident happened near Shields and Delno Avenues around 2 pm. Police say a woman was a victim of an incident that also involved her husband and a two-year-old child. Late Monday night, the man gave up the baby to authorities and then returned inside the house. As of 11:30 pm Monday, the man remains in a standoff with authorities. Roads surrounding the home are blocked off and police have surrounded the home. This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates. If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
