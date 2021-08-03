Cancel
Fresno, CA

Police in standoff with man they suspect of domestic violence in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

Police are in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect in central Fresno.

Authorities say the incident happened near Shields and Delno Avenues around 2 pm.

Police say a woman was a victim of an incident that also involved her husband and a two-year-old child.

Late Monday night, the man gave up the baby to authorities and then returned inside the house.

As of 11:30 pm Monday, the man remains in a standoff with authorities.

Roads surrounding the home are blocked off and police have surrounded the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

