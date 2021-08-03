Why controlled burns don’t always effectively prevent wildfires in SoCal
Fire agencies, politicians, and tribal governments tout prescribed burns as an effective fire mitigation strategy. California needs to use every tool it has amid what’s shaping up to be the largest fire season in state history. But it’s different in Southern California’s chaparral and grasslands than in northern forests. Some residents and fire ecologists say prescribed burns here will do more harm than good.www.kcrw.com
Comments / 0