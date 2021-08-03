Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Here's Why You'll See Olympic Runners Sporting Sleeves Despite the Tokyo Heat

By Emily Weaver
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm not a runner by any means, but I still love watching Olympic track and field. Every Games I'm more and more impressed by what these athletes can achieve. While there's a lot of training that goes into developing that kind of speed, I've learned that there are also some things runners can do on race day to better their chances, from getting off the starting blocks quickly to wearing compression sleeves. Yes, those sleeves on their arms or legs serve a purpose — and to an extent, they may be just as crucial to runners as swim caps are to swimmers or as chalk is to gymnasts.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Runners#Olympic Track And Field#Tokyo#Rio Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Allyson Felix Will Cover Childcare Costs for Fellow Olympians, Which Is Both Inspiring and Infuriating

Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time, partnered with her biggest sponsor Athleta and the Women's Sports Foundation to give $200,000 in grant money to athletes who need to pay for childcare while training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Having experienced firsthand how new parents and pregnant athletes can be punished by their sponsors, Felix knew it was up to her to make a change and stand up for fellow parents representing Team USA.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Here’s Why Suni Lee is Set for Huge Paydays After Gold Medal Success

Following American gymnast Suni Lee‘s breakout victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she’s all set to reap the benefits of her gold medal performance. The 18-year-old won gold on Thursday at the women’s all-around gymnastics event. It’s one of the most-watched competitions out of all the sports in the Summer Olympics. Her teammate Simone Biles was the clear favorite heading into the week. However, she withdrew from the remaining events earlier in the week. Therefore Lee’s chances of going for gold increased dramatically.
WorldRunnersWorld

International Runners to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics

For 10 days, the best track and field athletes in the world will descend on Tokyo to compete in the 2021 Olympics. From July 30 through August 8, world record-holders, defending champions, and rising stars will finally go head-to-head after persevering through a pandemic. While there are plenty of inspiring...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

You'll Want to Steal These Beauty Looks From the Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

When beauty and sports collide! There's no doubt the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on a high note on Friday, July 23. Whether the internet was swooning over Team Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer Pita Taufatofua during the Opening Ceremony or have had people simply in awe of all the talented athletes competing for a gold medal, the games are most definitely proving to be unforgettable. As if that weren't exciting enough, Olympic contenders are proudly showing off their impressive skills while looking good doing so. After all, beauty and fashion go hand-in-hand with sports. Olympian (and fashionista) Florence Griffith Joyner once was...
Sportspurewow.com

There Are 6 New Olympic Sports—Here’s What You Need to Know﻿

From racewalking to the now-defunct tug of war competition, we’re always amazed by the wide range of activities that are deemed Olympics-worthy. Prior to the 2020 Tokyo games, there were 27 summer sports represented in more than 300 events. Since the committee recently added six new Olympic sports, the total number has been increased to 33.
Beauty & FashionFast Company

Why you’re seeing so much neon in this year’s Olympic Games

It was just two months after the Rio Olympic Games that Nike’s chief design officer John Hoke and his team got to work. They had less than four years to figure out a plan for Tokyo 2020. It would be Hoke’s 8th Olympic Games working at Nike, so he knew how important the biggest global sports competition was to the biggest global shoe brand.
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Allyson Felix Win Bronze in the 400m Dash, Her 10th Career Olympic Medal

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, 35, won a bronze medal in the 400-meter final on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics, with a time of 49.46 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas took gold with a time of 48.36 seconds, and silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished just ahead of Felix with a time of 49.20 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy