Here's Why You'll See Olympic Runners Sporting Sleeves Despite the Tokyo Heat

I'm not a runner by any means, but I still love watching Olympic track and field. Every Games I'm more and more impressed by what these athletes can achieve. While there's a lot of training that goes into developing that kind of speed, I've learned that there are also some things runners can do on race day to better their chances, from getting off the starting blocks quickly to wearing compression sleeves. Yes, those sleeves on their arms or legs serve a purpose — and to an extent, they may be just as crucial to runners as swim caps are to swimmers or as chalk is to gymnasts.