San Jose Unified Preps Staff, Teachers as Reopening is Just Two Weeks Away
The South Bay’s largest school district held new teacher orientation sessions Monday to prepare teachers and staff for classes starting in two weeks. It was full speed ahead for the San Jose Unified School District with -- as the state wants it -- all in-class instruction with independent studies available for families who choose to stay home. And that optimistic attitude doesn’t seem to be affected by worries about a cluster of new cases elsewhere.www.nbcbayarea.com
Comments / 0