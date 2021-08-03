Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon COVID-19 cases climb past spring wave

By Fedor Zarkhin
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon COVID-19 cases on Monday surpassed the spring peak, averaging about 850 per day in the past week as the virus continues to spread in the state. That tops the 840 daily average from April 27, the top of the spring wave. But it remains roughly half the fall peak, when Oregon hit an average of 1,534 daily cases Dec. 5.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

COVID hospitalizations are rising faster in Oregon than ever before. No one is sounding the alarm

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 has skyrocketed over the past month, rising faster than in previous waves and almost entirely among the unvaccinated. Hospital leaders say COVID-positive patients requiring hospitalization are younger on average than ever before. With a quicker onset of symptoms, patients are more ill when admitted to hospitals and rapidly declining in health compared to previous surges.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

About 1 in 5 Oregonians diagnosed with COVID-19 in July was fully vaccinated

Nearly one in five Oregonians infected with COVID-19 in July was fully vaccinated against the disease. The news represents a huge leap in the share of total infections involving fully vaccinated people -- from 2% in April to 19% in July -- and underscores emerging information that the highly contagious delta variant is more likely to infect vaccinated people than earlier versions of the virus.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Should heat-damaged bamboo be cut down? Ask an expert

We’re well into gardening season and you may have some questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website and type in a question and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A nuclear option for clean energy

The July 21 article “Oregon utilities face big challenges meeting 100% clean electricity by 2040 target” mentions that “PacifiCorp is exploring a small-scale nuclear reactor in Wyoming.” It is ironic that the most promising technology for a next generation of nuclear power, the small modular reactor, developed at Oregon State University, is being given no consideration as a pathway for clean energy in Oregon. Such a reactor cannot be built in Oregon because a state law prohibits the construction of nuclear energy plants until a federal facility for nuclear waste is developed. And even if this requirement is met, any proposed nuclear plant would need to be approved by Oregon voters. This law was passed as an initiative in 1980 during a wave of anti-nuclear sentiment. So the first small modular reactor built in the U.S. will be constructed by an Oregon company, NuScale, not in Oregon but in Idaho for a Utah utility.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The Milwaukie Santa fights for his life against COVID

To his family and friends, he’s Keith McDonley, a 34-year-old boyfriend, son and permanent caregiver to his cousin with developmental disabilities. To the wider community, he’s the good Samaritan known as the Milwaukie Santa. For the past decade, McDonley has collected donated food, toys, cash and Christmas trees for needy...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon hires contractor to tackle rent assistance backlog

Oregon has hired an outside contractor to process rent assistance applications as the state tries to work through an alarming backlog of applications and prevent a wave of evictions in the coming months. Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Thursday that it had hired Public Partnerships LLC to process between...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland marijuana company will pay $500,000 to settle lawsuit over mislabeled vapes

Portland marijuana company Cura Cannabis has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to resolve a class-action lawsuit over its mislabeled Select brand of marijuana vapes. In January 2020, Cura agreed to pay Oregon a $110,000 “dishonest conduct” penalty for selling vapes that it claimed were 100% marijuana. In fact, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (now the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission) determined that the employees making the products were adding other ingredients to the Select products.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland metro Saturday weather: Cloudy skies, high of 82 ahead of hot week

Portland will be treated to yet another pleasant day Saturday as temperatures rise slightly and a chance of rain arrives after sunset. The rain has slowed its roll across the state, as only a slight chance of rain is predicted for the north coast during the day. Clouds have gathered in the northern portion of the state, but conditions are forecast to remain mostly sunny inland with smoke-dusted skies for much of Oregon.

Comments / 1

Community Policy