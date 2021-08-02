New classifications for thunderstorms unveiled

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman; Ness; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ford County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Eastern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Pawnee County in south central Kansas East central Gray County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Gray to near Jetmore to near Howell, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Burdett around 715 PM CDT. Hanston around 720 PM CDT. Dodge City, Gray and Rozel around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wright, Spearville, Ash Valley, Larned, Garfield, Windhorst and Bellefont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0