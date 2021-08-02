New classifications for thunderstorms unveiled

Effective: 2021-08-07 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1030 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing life threatening flooding in Downtown Omaha. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 3 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southeastern Omaha and Council Bluffs. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 3 HOURS