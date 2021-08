Senators were preparing to work all night Thursday to finalize a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, but they threw in the towel and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) instead scheduled a pivotal procedural vote for Saturday. "We have been trying to vote on amendments all day but have encountered numerous objections from the other side," he said right before midnight. "However, we very much want to finish important bill, so we will reconvene Saturday."