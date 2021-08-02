3 Ways Marketing Strategy Can Help Deliver Equitable Services

Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) in Los Angeles County serves a broad mix of constituents, including people who are homeless, formerly incarcerated individuals, foster youth, veterans, and older and dependent adults. Collectively, this amounts to a target audience of over a million people, many of whom have complex needs requiring a range of different public services. To implement its programs, WDACS partners with upward of 30 different county departments, community-based organizations (CBOs) and agencies. Not surprisingly, measuring the department’s impact is a complicated business.