Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

3 Ways Marketing Strategy Can Help Deliver Equitable Services

By Swati Chandra, FUSE Fellow
Government Technology
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) in Los Angeles County serves a broad mix of constituents, including people who are homeless, formerly incarcerated individuals, foster youth, veterans, and older and dependent adults. Collectively, this amounts to a target audience of over a million people, many of whom have complex needs requiring a range of different public services. To implement its programs, WDACS partners with upward of 30 different county departments, community-based organizations (CBOs) and agencies. Not surprisingly, measuring the department’s impact is a complicated business.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategy#Market Research#Wdacs#Fuse Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy