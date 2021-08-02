VIP AUDIO 8/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Are Adam Cole and Ric Flair headed to AEW and where do they fit in, Moxley’s New Japan opponents, Vince claims AEW isn’t competition like WCW was, Goldberg-Lashley, PWG (56 min)

Vince McMahon took part in WWE's quarterly investors' conference call on Thursday and was asked to give his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan's rising promotion based out of Jacksonville. The caller made a note of AEW's "significant investments in their roster" (recent signings include Andrade El Idolo and Aleister Black while CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are both rumored to be arriving soon) as well their progress in viewership and the target demographic (AEW Dynamite once again broke one million viewers this week). The caller closed the question by asking if "the rising tide lifts all ships" while comparing the success both WWF and WCW had in the late 90s during the Monday Night Wars. McMahon did not see AEW in that light at all.