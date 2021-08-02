VIP AUDIO 8/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Are Adam Cole and Ric Flair headed to AEW and where do they fit in, Moxley’s New Japan opponents, Vince claims AEW isn’t competition like WCW was, Goldberg-Lashley, PWG (56 min)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. A thorough look at the Adam Cole contract situation the impact he’d have on AEW, and the top opponents for...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0