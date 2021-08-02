Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford Thrills Kids At Ball Field
The Gilman Playground Baseball Field in San Francisco's Bayview District has been transformed. SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford thrilled kids and their families Friday when he spoke at a ceremony celebrating the renovation of Gilman Playground Baseball Field in San Francisco, in the Bayview District near Candlestick Point. Crawford posed for photos and signed autographs in addition to speaking to the crowd.www.giants365.com
