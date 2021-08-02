Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford Thrills Kids At Ball Field

Zac Gallen, as it turned out, stayed in the game just a little too long. The Diamondbacks starting pitcher kept his team in the game for 5 ⅔ innings, but couldn't get one more out before giving up the decisive hit of the game, a two-run single for the San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano in the top of the sixth. The Giants tacked on four more runs in the seventh inning that featured an Alex Dickerson three-run home run, sending the D-Backs to 34-75 on the season with a 7-1 win.