Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

DoubleTree by Hilton Shares Irresistibly Good Cookie Recipes

By Johnnie De La Garza
flicksandfood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoubleTree by Hilton has Summer-Inspired Recipes from Around the World to Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. DoubleTree by Hilton celebrates National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4 by sharing one-of-a-kind recipes to help celebrate this sweet holiday. As a follow up to the iconic hotel brand releasing the make-at-home recipe for its signature, warm chocolate chip cookie in 2020, DoubleTree went back to our recipe archives to pull some of the best summer-inspired cookie recipes from around the globe.

flicksandfood.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Dough#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Food Drink#American#Malaysian#Instagram#Twitter#Greek#Irish Cream#Crushed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesstaradvertiser.com

This seafood feast is ‘shrimply’ irresistible

There is absolutely nothing like a shrimp boil, which is as much a recipe for a giant pot stacked with potatoes, sausage, shrimp and corn, as it is the act of gathering around to eat it. Capture its essence with this ingenious method of roasting the ingredients on a sheet...
Riley County, KSThe Manhattan Mercury

Riley County 4-Hers share winning recipes

This year’s winners at the Riley County Fair 4-H Foods and Nutrition Division did an exceptional job. Although they are all busy with multiple projects for the fair, you can tell they spent a great deal of time cooking and baking to prepare great entries. Here is a quick glimpse at what some of our 4-H chefs have been cooking in the kitchen.
Recipescrazyforcrust.com

Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies Recipe

For the easiest cookie fix, make these double chocolate cake mix cookies! You only need four ingredients and one bowl to make these rich, chocolatey cookies with chocolate chips. If you want a batch of quick and easy chocolate cookies, you can’t go wrong with this recipe!. Pin it now...
Recipesflicksandfood.com

Canopy by Hilton Shares Great Summer BBQ Recipes

Canopy by Hilton has Some Recipes to Get You Excited About Summer Entertaining. Canopy by Hilton hotels want you to know, whether you’re looking for inspiration as you fire up the grill for a backyard barbeque or seeking out authentic local BBQ as part of a long-awaited vacation this summer, their hotels across the southwestern United States are serving up recipes for savory barbecue classics and refreshing cocktails that reflect their local neighborhoods.
Recipeseatwell101.com

10 Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas

Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas – These healthy and comforting crockpot chicken recipe ideas have all the delicious flavors of a slow-cooked crockpot meal with fall-of-the-bone tender chicken. These healthy Crockpot chicken recipes are super easy to make and clean up, making your dinners 100% stress-free. Enjoy!. Healthy Crockpot Chicken...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Do you dare try the ultimate cookie burger recipe?

While burgers are always delicious off the grill, this cookie burger recipe takes the bun in a whole new direction. If you are ready to add a little savory and sweet to the dinner table, this innovative recipe is definitely one to try. Many cooks try to push the envelope...
RecipesCleveland News - Fox 8

Heinen's shares summer recipe ideas with Kenny

The chefs from Heinen's opened up their summer cookbook and shared a variety of recipes with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. From great grill recipes to salads using fresh stone fruit to recipes that need NO cooking at all. You can get all of these recipes at https://fox8.com/morning-show/kickin-it-with-kenny/heinens-shares-summer-recipe-ideas-with-kenny/
Food & Drinksfoodcontessa.com

Hummingbird Bakery Chocolate Cupcakes

Now your kitchen can smell just like in the Hummingbird bakery! Simply prepare these amazing Hummingbird Bakery chocolate cupcakes with chocolate frosting and enjoy the taste of one of the best cupcakes in the USA and other countries in the world. The Hummingbird Bakery is the household of unique American cupcakes that everybody loves. Following, you can find the version of the best America cupcakes and try them at your home.
Aurora, COWestword

Blue Moon Brewing Creator Shares a THC-Infused Beer Recipe

Blue Moon Brewing creator Keith Villa is all in on brewing marijuana-infused beer, leaving Coors-Molson in 2018 to start his own line of craft beers that are infused with THC and CBD but devoid of alcohol. The Brewers Association, previously in the dark on the subject, asked Villa to write a book on marijuana beers to help advise other brewers, and he happily obliged.
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Dean shares easy, delicious recipe for Peach Cobbler

WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipe for Peach Cobbler. 2 pounds fresh peaches; peeled (or not) and sliced. Frozen peaches (defrosted) are OK. You’ll need 6 cups of sliced peaches total. 2 to 5 tablespoons cornstarch. Topping:. 4 cups soft white bread cubes. (I used brioche bread and cubed it myself.)
Recipesonthegas.org

Crown Royal Cookie Recipes

If you are looking for a new cookie recipe that has a bit more of a kick to it than your regular chocolate chip or gingerbread cookie, then you have got to try making Crown Royal cookies. The best thing about Crown Royal cookies is that they are super easy to make, and you can make them in a jiffy.
RecipesModern Mrs. Darcy

Food Gift Love: More Than 100 Recipes to Make, Wrap, and Share

From the publisher: "Maggie Battista, a food-gift guru and rising star of the blog world, celebrates her expertise in and enthusiasm for small-batch, hand-crafted foods. She features 100 memorable, edible gifts for any occasion with simple, delicious recipes, detailed wrapping instructions, and stunning photography. There are countless ways to share the pleasures of food with people you care about—from simple homemade infused salts and sugars to instant-gratification gifts like fresh ricotta and flavored butters; from jams, pickles, and vinaigrettes to irresistible cookies, desserts, savories, and spirits that will impress fellow food fans. There’s helpful information for creating your own Food Gift Love pantry at home as well as creative guidance on how to wrap food gifts with style. This book will inspire cooks, food-lovers, and DIY fans to be year-round food gifters."

Comments / 0

Community Policy